Clicks2
World Over - 2021-04-02 - David Alton with Raymond Arroyo DAVID ALTON, member of the UK House of Lords joins us to talk about the sanctions placed on him and 4 other members of the UK Parliament by …More
World Over - 2021-04-02 - David Alton with Raymond Arroyo
DAVID ALTON, member of the UK House of Lords joins us to talk about the sanctions placed on him and 4 other members of the UK Parliament by the Communist Chinese government for speaking out against human rights abuses in China.
DAVID ALTON, member of the UK House of Lords joins us to talk about the sanctions placed on him and 4 other members of the UK Parliament by the Communist Chinese government for speaking out against human rights abuses in China.