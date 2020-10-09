Cardinal Müller shared his thoughts on the mission of Catholic politicians | EWTN News Nightly

In an interview with EWTN’s Alejandro Bermudez, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former prefect for the Vatican’s Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, said the mission of politicians is not to promote … More

In an interview with EWTN's Alejandro Bermudez, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former prefect for the Vatican's Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, said the mission of politicians is not to promote the contents of the faith, but to promote fundamental human rights and the social doctrine of the Church. Alejandro, director of the ACI group, shares what he discussed with Cardinal Müller.