Christ's Kingdom Comes Through the Reign of Mary: Why We Need to Consecrate Ourselves to Our Lady.

In this video, originally published by The Fatima Center, Fr. Karl Stehlin explains the importance of consecrating ourselves to the Blessed Virgin Mary.



At Fatima, Our Lady specifically asked for the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart (a request that still goes unfulfilled!). However, we can and should consecrate ourselves to Her as individuals as we wait for the Triumph of Her Immaculate Heart.



This individual consecration to Our Lady is nothing new: it was promoted by St. Louis de Montfort in the late 17th and early 18th centuries and by St. Maximilian Kolbe in the 20th century. Fr. Stehlin reminds us that this devotion is impressed upon us particularly in modern times by the message of Our Lady at Fatima.



Fr. Stehlin details the joy, thanksgiving, and consolations that flow from Our Lady's miracles and promises, and he provides evidence from tradition, the Scriptures, and recent history that Mary is more necessary now than ever before.



In times of trouble—and today we are surrounded by troubles—we must place ourselves under the protection of the Queen of Heaven by consecrating ourselves to her. We can be at peace in the midst of the tribulations of everyday life knowing that Our Lady has promised not only to protect her children against the evils of this world, but also to grant them a place in the glorious kingdom of her Son, Christ the King.



