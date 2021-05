New Information About Abolishing Summorum Pontificum

There is indeed a draft concerning the 2007 Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum in the pipe which has been in the works for months, Rorate-Caeli.Blogspot.com (May 26) learned from Roman sources.It is unknown whether the text is only about the recent Traditional Latin Mass questionnaire , about an overhaul of Summorum Pontificum, or about both.The blog doesn't exclude that the text will use "calculated ambiguity" in an attempt to fool the faithful, a practice which has been regularly used since Vatican II.