New Information About Abolishing Summorum Pontificum

There is indeed a draft concerning the 2007 Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum in the pipe which has been in the works for months, Rorate-Caeli.Blogspot.com (May 26) learned from Roman sources.
It is unknown whether the text is only about the recent Traditional Latin Mass questionnaire, about an overhaul of Summorum Pontificum, or about both.
The blog doesn't exclude that the text will use "calculated ambiguity" in an attempt to fool the faithful, a practice which has been regularly used since Vatican II.
Picture: © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-ND
