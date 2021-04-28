Trying to revive Covid patients in a Delhi hospital - BBC News. In India's capital city, hospitals are full, oxygen supplies are low and crematoriums are running out of space for the dead as the … More





In India's capital city, hospitals are full, oxygen supplies are low and crematoriums are running out of space for the dead as the city's second wave of Covid continues.



The BBC witnessed nurse Manjusha Mathew's attempts to revive a coronavirus patient in a hospital in Delhi.



She describes what it's like working in an emergency room on the brink



Please subscribe HERE



#BBCNews Trying to revive Covid patients in a Delhi hospital - BBC News.In India's capital city, hospitals are full, oxygen supplies are low and crematoriums are running out of space for the dead as the city's second wave of Covid continues.The BBC witnessed nurse Manjusha Mathew's attempts to revive a coronavirus patient in a hospital in Delhi.She describes what it's like working in an emergency room on the brinkPlease subscribe HERE youtube.com/channel/UC16niRr50-MSBwiO3YDb3RA