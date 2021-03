TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW: MARCH 16: DR LEE MERRITT, “MILITARIZATION OF MEDICINE”

DONT MISS OUT ON TODAYS PROGRAMS! 6 SPECIAL GUESTS ALONE TODAY. NO ONE ELSE IS DOING AS MUCH PODCASTING WISE...THIS MAYBE THE MOST IMPORTANT TALK YOU WILL HEAR ALL YEAR!DR LEE MERRITT JOINS THE SHOW TO DISCUSS COVID, MASKS, VACCINES, CENSORSHIP MENTAL HEALTH CONCERNS, MILITARIZATION OF MEDICINE, VITAMIN D, HCQ, TECHNIQUES USED TO BRING US TO OUR KNEES AND MUCH MORE!***ALSO ON THE SHOWCORNELL PROFESSOR DAVE COLLUMHOMESTEADER JACK DODYECONOMIC/POLITICAL ANALYST HARLEY SCHLANGERWRITER FOR CULTURE WARS MISCHA POPOFFESTEEMED ECONOMIC/POLITICAL ANALYST PAUL CRAIG ROBERTSOVER 100 PODCASTS A MONTH! CLICK THE LINK BELOW AND FIND OUT WHAT ALL THE BUZZ IS ABOUT...