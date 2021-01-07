Editorial Director at The Daily Caller Discusses Results of the Georgia Runoff Elections | EWTN News Editorial director at 'The Daily Caller', Vince Coglianese, joins to talk about the demonstrations… More





Editorial director at 'The Daily Caller', Vince Coglianese, joins to talk about the demonstrations happening in Washington DC today and the Georgia Runoff Elections. Having followed the races closely, Coglianese shares what happened and what he believes factored into Rev. Raphael Warnock winning against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler last night, and why today, Jon Ossoff declared victory against Senator David Perdue. Some Republicans are blaming the loss on President Donald Trump and his assertion that the November election was rigged. The editorial director explains whether this is accurate and what the takeaways are for the GOP. Coglianese discusses what this means politically and legislatively for President-elect Joe Biden. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Editorial Director at The Daily Caller Discusses Results of the Georgia Runoff Elections | EWTN NewsEditorial director at 'The Daily Caller', Vince Coglianese, joins to talk about the demonstrations happening in Washington DC today and the Georgia Runoff Elections. Having followed the races closely, Coglianese shares what happened and what he believes factored into Rev. Raphael Warnock winning against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler last night, and why today, Jon Ossoff declared victory against Senator David Perdue. Some Republicans are blaming the loss on President Donald Trump and his assertion that the November election was rigged. The editorial director explains whether this is accurate and what the takeaways are for the GOP. Coglianese discusses what this means politically and legislatively for President-elect Joe Biden. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly