Acquitted Lyon Cardinal Wants to Abandon His Flock Anyway (Video)

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin,69, published a January 30 video addressing his archdiocese with strange grimaces and intonations.On the same day, a false conviction of which Barbarin had become a victim, was overturned Nevertheless, Barbarin says that he will again submit his resignation: “This will be for the Church of Lyon an occasion to open a new chapter.”He refers the words of Simeon “Now, Lord, you let your servant go in peace” (Lk 2,29) to himself.