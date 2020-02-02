Acquitted Lyon Cardinal Wants to Abandon His Flock Anyway (Video)

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin,69, published a January 30 video addressing his archdiocese with strange grimaces and intonations.
On the same day, a false conviction of which Barbarin had become a victim, was overturned.
Nevertheless, Barbarin says that he will again submit his resignation: “This will be for the Church of Lyon an occasion to open a new chapter.”
He refers the words of Simeon “Now, Lord, you let your servant go in peace” (Lk 2,29) to himself.
Better to remove the wolves.
If human nature holds true, he is deeply bitter at his flock's willingness to believe the worst about him.