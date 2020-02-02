Clicks1.3K
en.news
21

Acquitted Lyon Cardinal Wants to Abandon His Flock Anyway (Video)

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin,69, published a January 30 video addressing his archdiocese with strange grimaces and intonations.

On the same day, a false conviction of which Barbarin had become a victim, was overturned.

Nevertheless, Barbarin says that he will again submit his resignation: “This will be for the Church of Lyon an occasion to open a new chapter.”

He refers the words of Simeon “Now, Lord, you let your servant go in peace” (Lk 2,29) to himself.

#newsHpbjgzgeuo

  • Report

  • Social networks

advoluntas@aol.com
Better to remove the wolves.
  • Report
Ultraviolet
If human nature holds true, he is deeply bitter at his flock's willingness to believe the worst about him.
  • Report
Sumada shares this.
Curious
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up