Those for and against Amy Coney Barrett's nomination gather outside SCOTUS | EWTN News Nightly

As the hearings on Capitol Hill continue, there is a buzz of activity at the Supreme Court as Americans raise their voices in support of and against Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation. Correspondent … More

As the hearings on Capitol Hill continue, there is a buzz of activity at the Supreme Court as Americans raise their voices in support of and against Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation. Correspondent Mark Irons spoke with some of those gathered at the High Court. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly