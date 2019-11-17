One ecological sin I commission Pope Francis to expose is the dogged determination to applaud the presence of damaging hormones in our water supplies and dairy products.
More and more women are using the contraception pill as well as using the "morning-after" pill, which is nothing more than dangerous levels of contraceptive pill hormones all at once. Scientific research has an eye-raising absence of important data they are not clamouring to produce.
Head research at NIH cannot stop short of studdering the undeniable reality that there "could be an important risk" of exposure to dangerous hormones in dairy products.
I have no doubt that scientists sleep fine at night knowing fish in our water supplies have "flexible fertility" because, in their wildest dreams, most of them would wish for flexible fertility in us pesky humans. As far as the presence of dangerous levels in our milk? Simple: Feign concern for milk availability among the poorest of the poor.
