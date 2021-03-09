The CDC Has Announced Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People | EWTN News Nightly Today the White House Covid 19 Response Team announced new CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated people can follow as … More





Today the White House Covid 19 Response Team announced new CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated people can follow as they try to regain some sense of normalcy and get back to their pre-pandemic lives if possible. This as President Joe Biden met with veterans being vaccinated at the DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center. About 30 million Americans have been fully vaccinated; that's just under 10 percent of the entire population. The White House also announced a new Gender Policy Council on this International Women's Day. "Students for Life" tweeted: "On this #NationalWomensDay we will use our voices for those who had theirs taken away. Our heart breaks for the little women taken from this earth too soon. Women deserve better." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.