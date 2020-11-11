Ecumenical Patriarch: “Joy and Enthusiasm” for Biden’s Victory

In a congratulatory letter, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his “joy and enthusiasm” for Biden’s electoral victory.Bartholomew believes that [pro-Abortion] Biden offers hope “for a better future, where the eternal values and ideals of a civilized humanity may prevail.”The Patriarch who is himself an ardent environmentalist, also expressed his “satisfaction and joy” that Biden plans to join the Paris Agreement “and guaranteeing a cleaner environment.”In 2011 Vice President Biden visited the Phanar in Konstantinople.