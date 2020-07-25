Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
46
We Can Love God
fatherjasonworthley
1
1 hour ago
Fr. Jason Worthley gives a brief reflection on the reading from Night Prayer for Saturday night in the Liturgy of the Hours.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Ultraviolet
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
24 minutes ago
You have a gift for saying in two minutes what would take others twenty.
;-)
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up