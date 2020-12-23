2020: Global attack against humanity (In Spanish) - The "Great Reset" is underway. With this “global health crisis”, conceived and executed by the Luciferian and genocidal elite that run internationa… More

2020: Global attack against humanity (In Spanish)

- The "Great Reset" is underway. With this “global health crisis”, conceived and executed by the Luciferian and genocidal elite that run international organizations -in what is, without a doubt, the largest operation of social engineering and psychological manipulation in history- activated the countdown that leads to the establishment of the universal kingdom of Antichrist. We must maintain inner peace and union with God, be patient, trust in the permanent assistance of Divine Providence and persevere in faith, hope and charity. We know that, after some years of trials and a necessary spiritual purification, the glorious Parousia of Our Lord Jesus Christ will put an end to the rule of the forces of evil and will free us from the despotic oppression exercised by Satan through his evil court of minions over a drifting humanity, completely incapable of understanding the magnitude of the diabolical deception that hangs over the entire globe.