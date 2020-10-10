Byzantine Priest ‘Censored’

Father Thomas Loya, a priest from Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Parish outside of Chicago, is being ordered by Bp. Milan Lach, of the Eparchy of Parma in Ohio, to have his short video reflections … More

Father Thomas Loya, a priest from Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Parish outside of Chicago, is being ordered by Bp. Milan Lach, of the Eparchy of Parma in Ohio, to have his short video reflections reviewed by an archdiocesan censor before posting them to the parish Facebook page. Father Loya announced the bishop's decision on Facebook Monday.

"My bishop now requires that my daily messages pass through a censor," Loya told his viewers.

"This has required of us some retooling, reforming; and I ask for your patience until we can get all this worked out," he continued. "In the meantime, if you have in fact, benefited [from] and appreciated our messages, and in particular, the way we've done them ... maybe you can let my bishop know."