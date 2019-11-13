Clicks267
Cardinal pressured bishops to stay quiet on abuse case so as not to harm Franci's image
Cardinal Vincent Nichols is the Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales. Sworn testimony reveals that two of his own bishops were pressured by him to stay quiet on a sex abuse case so not to harm Francis' image
BERGOGLIO LE DIJO AL CARDENAL MULLER CUANDO ESTABA INVESTIGANDOLO EN LA DOCTRINA DE LA FE. SUSPENDE TODA INVESTIGACION ESE SEÑOR ES MI AMIGO. Y NO LO TOQUEN.
El cardenal Vincent Nichols es arzobispo de Westminster y presidente de la Conferencia de obispos católicos de Inglaterra y Gales. Testimonios jurados revelan que dos de sus propios obispos fueron presionados por él para guardar silencio sobre un caso de abuso sexual para no dañar la imagen de Bergoglio.