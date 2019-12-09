Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
What will this LADY do? | Homily of Cardinal Tagle on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception
Tesa
1 hour ago
Homily of His Eminence Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 9, 2019 at The Manila Cathedral.
