World Over - 2021-01-07 - Gary Krupp with Raymond Arroyo

GARY KRUPP, founder of Pave the Way Foundation, discusses last week's Washington rioting and whether the numerous comparisons by some in the media to Nazi Germany are apt, or irresponsible.