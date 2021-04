Blessed Charles de Foucauld, Apostle to the Muslims, will be canonized by Pope Francis on May 3rd, 2021. Army officer, then explorer, and finally a priest of strength, zeal, and kindness towards … More

Blessed Charles de Foucauld, Apostle to the Muslims, will be canonized by Pope Francis on May 3rd, 2021. Army officer, then explorer, and finally a priest of strength, zeal, and kindness towards Muslim Berbers - yet uncompromising in the truth of Catholicism.