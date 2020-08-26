VIRTUES

1. Per ardua ad astra!

nil difficile volenti

andreia

2. "For You are my strength"

violenti rapiunt

quia tu es fortitudo mea,

Ps

sufficit tibi gratia mea, nam virtus in infirmitate perficitur, "

3. "Without me you can do nothing"

4. Beata quae sine morte meruit martyrii palmam :

5. Omnia sustineo propter electos

sustinere

si consistant adversum me castra, non timebit cor meum

Resistite fortes in fide!

6. "By your patience you shall gain possession of your souls" (

7. He who perseveres to the end will be saved

Magnus in prosperis, in adversis maior

cohibitiva timorum

moderativa audaciarum

veritatem facientes in caritate

Magnificat anima mea Dominum ... quia fecit mihi magna qui potens est

Recommended Reading

Catechism of the Catholic Church

De Patientia

Patrologia Latina

Summa Theologiae

Friends of God

Chosen in Christ to be Saints. I: Fundamental Moral Theology

Job

Mt

The Virtues, or The Examined Life

Ex

Is

Ps

Ps

Ps

Ps

1 Tim

2 Tim

Col

Phil

Rom

The Way

Cor

Jn

Jn

Jn

Catechism of the Catholic Church

martyr

martus

The Way

The Way

Ps

Tim

Lk

1 Sam

2 Sam

Deut

Hab

Is

Ps

Ps

Ps

Ps

Ps

Sam

Ps

1 Cor

1 Cor

1 Pet

Mt

De Patientia

PL

Gal

CCC

Pet

Pet

Rom

Rom

Rom

Rom

1 Tim

1 Cor

Lk

Phil

Mt

The Way

El Cruzado Aragones

The Virtues, or The Examined Life

CCC

Friends of God

The Way

The Way of the Cross

The Way

Eph

Lk