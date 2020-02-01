Don Bosco prophesied the punishments of France and Rome for the sin of homosexuality, for the contempt of the Law of God and for other sexual immoralities

“And to you, Rome, what will happen? Ungrateful Rome! Effeminate Rome! proud Rome!

“War comes from the south, peace from the north. French laws no longer recognize the Creator, but the Creator will make Himself recognized and will visit her thrice with the rod of His wrath. In the first visit He breaks her pride by conquest, plundering ruined harvest and butchery of men and beasts.



“In the second visit the great Prostitute of Babylon, which makes decent people sigh and call it the Brothel of Europe, will be left without a leader and will be a victim of disorder. “Paris! Paris! Instead of arming yourself in the name of the Lord, you fortify yourself with Houses of Immorality. They will be destroyed by you yourself. Your idol, The Pantheon, will be burnt to ashes in order that this may come true: ‘violence uttereth lies against me.’ Your enemies will reduce you to want, to hunger, to fear, and will make you the abomination of the nations. Ah, woe to you, if you do not recognize the hand that strikes you! I want to punish immorality, the despising of and the contempt for My law, says the Lord. …

“Rome! To you I will come four times! The first time, I shall strike your lands and the inhabitants thereof. The second time, I shall bring the massacre and the slaughter even to your very walls. And will you not yet open your eyes I shall come a third time and I shall beat down to the ground your defenses and the defenders and at the command of the Father, the reign of terror, of dreadful fear and of desolation shall enter into your city.“But My wise men have now fled and My law is even now trampled underfoot. Therefore I will make a fourth visit. Woe to you if My law shall still be considered as empty words. There will be deceit and falsehood among both the learned and the ignorant. Your blood and that of your children will wash away your stains upon God’s Law. War, pestilence and famine are the rods to scourge men’s pride and wickedness. O wealthy men, where is your glory now, your estates, your palaces? They are rubble on the highways and byways.