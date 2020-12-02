Vatican: More "Living Chapels" For UN Worship

The first Living Chapel was built in June in the Botanical Garden in Rome, VaticanNews.va reported (December 1).
What VaticanNews.com calls “chapel” is in reality some trees, planted in combination with recycled materials of architectural or musical nature, for instance steel drums.
The “living chapels” are sponsored by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. Their goal is to support the UN’s tree campaign and to “re-establish harmony between the Creator, humanity and all of creation,” explains the project’s coordinator Father Joshtrom Kureethadam.
Such “chapels” now exist in Venice, Italy, and Romblon, Philippines, and are planned in the Sahel and the Ecuadorian Amazon.
