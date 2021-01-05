Clicks51
Eric Sammons explains Francis Creed, "I think it’s a system that believes all dogma is unimportant. God is like a kindergarten teacher: he just wants us squabbling kids to get along, and as long as we do, who cares what we believe? And if we do get along, he’ll will allow us to get out our juice boxes at breaktime."
You won't find anything in the Catechism or Canon Law claiming "The Church values God's actions in other religions." Quite the opposite. The only possible action God may have in other religions is to provide enough Grace for those followers to abandon their false faiths and seek God's True Church.
But God doe not advance or further false religions. What God allows humanity is free will. This has caused humanity to err, to follow the teachings of demons, and to create false religions. God allows this, just as God allows humanity to commit so many other evils. But God does not promote or perpetuate these actions.
