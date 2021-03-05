Clicks22
Missa 12: Kyrie (Pater cuncta) gp#248 The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see gregoriana.sk/graduale/ for …More
Missa 12: Kyrie (Pater cuncta)
gp#248 The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see gregoriana.sk/graduale/ for description.
If you would like to encourage me to continue this work, please comment, like, subscribe... or follow me: twitter.com/gradualeproject, facebook.com/login/web/
Subscribe to my Newsletter: gregoriana.us17.list-manage.com/…1e7bc1026e0cae71&id=237e703534
Look for the chant in Graduale Romanum 1974, p. 751 (Kyriale)
Or in Graduale Romanum 1961, p. 42*
Look for the recordings of the Graduale Project on store.cdbaby.com or check on your favorite music store.
gp#248 The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see gregoriana.sk/graduale/ for description.
If you would like to encourage me to continue this work, please comment, like, subscribe... or follow me: twitter.com/gradualeproject, facebook.com/login/web/
Subscribe to my Newsletter: gregoriana.us17.list-manage.com/…1e7bc1026e0cae71&id=237e703534
Look for the chant in Graduale Romanum 1974, p. 751 (Kyriale)
Or in Graduale Romanum 1961, p. 42*
Look for the recordings of the Graduale Project on store.cdbaby.com or check on your favorite music store.
Prosimy o modlitwę i wsparcie kleryka.