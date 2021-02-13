A story published by Scholas, “Chiquillería” (“Kids’ Stuff”), explains that “there are children who have a father and mother. One of each one. Others, two of each. Others, one and two. Or two and … More

A story published by Scholas, “Chiquillería” (“Kids’ Stuff”), explains that “there are children who have a father and mother. One of each one. Others, two of each. Others, one and two. Or two and one.” An illustration included shows two children holding hands by two characters wearing skirts.

In the “guide for parents and educators,” Scholas points out that the story is aimed at teaching that “diversity goes beyond the social group or culture to which we belong” and includes “the traits that we are not capable of changing: including age, physical characteristics, gender and sexual orientation.”