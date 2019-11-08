Why religious leaders are jittery about the pro-CSE Conference in Nairobi

A recent meeting called to brief religious leaders on the agenda of the upcoming International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD+25) in Nairobi turned acrimonious. Whereas the organisers of the summit had assumed the faith community – Christians, Muslims, and Hindus – would readily support the conference, it turned out that the religious leaders were unhappy on several fronts.



At the centre of the disagreement were two critical issues – the agenda and the registration. On the summit agenda, the faith community was deeply sceptical on the real purpose of the conference. Whereas the summit has been sold as an innocent, indeed critical forum to discuss key factors on population development and control, the faith community views this as a mere facade for entrenching unacceptable practices into national and international laws. The clergy are of the view that several of the commitments to be adopted at this controversial conference are to advance abortion, homosexuality and other illegitimate practices.



A tweet on October 15 by Denmark Embassy in Kenya and Somalia – a key sponsor of the conference – betrayed this notion. It read, “Final countdown for ICPD Nairobi Summit! We are looking forward to a loaded 3 days of discussions, dialogue and expose on women empowerment, sexual and reproductive health and rights… access to family planning and sex education, LGBTQI rights, women’s and girls’ rights and much more! ” This seemed to confirm the fears that the Nairobi conference is part of a final ditch effort by international pro-abortion groups such as International Planned Parenthood Federation, Marie Stopes, Rutgers, and IPAS to fine tune their agenda and force it on governments, especially in Africa. There has been a concerted effort by these groups to push pro-abortion activities, especially Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in various African countries, including Kenya.