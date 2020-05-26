Fr Waillez Own Testimony – Victim Of ChurchMilitant?

This is the statement – about visits to police stations, to Court, audio recordings.

ChurchMilitant.com accused Fr. Benoit Waillez SSPX of covering up sexual abuse of Fr Abbett.Waillez wrote an answer to a friend, who allowed Benedict Carter to publish the text on Twitter (May 26).Let us put things in context: some parents were staying at night on that floor, meters away from the boys’ dormitory. We couldn't imagine something so horrible would happen under the nose of the father of one of the victims.When the 2 families approached Fr. Wailliez with the grave accusation, they only requested that relevant measures be taken so that Fr. Abbet could not possibly hurt children anymore. No one requested the SSPX to go to the police.Parents came at night to speak to Fr. Wailliez about the grave accusations against Fr. Abbet. On the following morning, at 6.30am, Fr. Wailliez convoked Fr. Abbet in his office (and recorded the conversation) where he sort of half admitted to the accusation. At around 10 o'clock Fr. Wailliez went to the police to denounce Fr. Abbet.The recording was not done to be broadcasted but to be kept as a faithful memory of the conversation. When Fr. Wailliez saw that Fr. Abbet's attorney was dismissing his first report to the police and claimed he (Fr. Wailliez) could not remember the facts, Fr. Wailliez came forward with the recording, in spite of the reluctance of the attorney of one of the victims.Church Militant is a gutter media which doesn't care about the victims but only cares about "scoops”.Fr. Wailiez was aware of the cautionary restrictions put on Fr. Frédéric Abbet's apostolate, following his canonical trial (where he was not found guilty of paedophilia). Fr. Wailiez knew nothing of the circumstances of the accusation (the boys camp in Switzerland in 2006) but he was aware that the psychological analysis performed (on Fr. Abbet by a British expert had not demonstrated his paedophila either.Upon arrival of Fr. Wailliez in Brussels mid-August 2008, Fr. Abbet's bedroom was on the floor below the boys dormitory. Fr. Wailliez made him move to the priests’ quarters, in the adjacent house.In October-November 2008, Fr. Waliez heard some noise around 20.10: boarding children were in Fr. Abbet’s room where he was reading them some stories. Fr. Wailliez told the Dutch housemother that this should not happen (without entering into details) and he also admonished Fr. Abbet to respect the restrictions put on his apostolate.Steps were taken to keep Fr. Abbet away from children. For instance, another priest had to handle all the ‘summer children’s camp, because of that.Fr. Wailliez offered one of the two families, with whom he kept regular contacts after he left Belgium, to come and testify at the trial, He was not requested by the judges; he went to court on his own (flying round trip from Sri Lanka) to help the families because Fr. Abbet had been acquitted in the 1st instance and the families were likely to close the case.