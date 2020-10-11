Viganò: Francis’ Religious Indifference is Heretical

Francis’ Fratelli tutti promotes religious indifferentism because it considers any religion as a good for societies, Archbishop Carlo Viganò remarks on LifeSiteNews.com (October 6).
He sees a link between Nostra aetate (Vatican II) and “the Bergoglian heretical thought.”
Viganò underlines that there is “nothing true and holy in false religions,” that "no respect" can be accorded to them, and that their precepts and doctrines must be rejected "in their entirety.”
Concerning Islam, Viganò clarifies that there is a substantial difference between the true God One and Triune and the merciful god of Islam, a fact recognised by Muslim scholars.
Viganò stresses that the Gospel contradicts Francis' “horizontal, immanentist and indifferentist vision" which is expressed in his “heterodox concept of human dignity and brotherhood” - which is actually the same as with John Paul II.
