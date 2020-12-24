Catholics in Space and a Look Back at the Apollo 8 Mission and Their Christmas Message of Faith On Christmas Eve in 1968, people tuned in as the crew of Apollo 8 read from the Book of Genesis. It … More





On Christmas Eve in 1968, people tuned in as the crew of Apollo 8 read from the Book of Genesis. It was during the first trip around the moon, and the venture was an inspiration around the world. That mission launched the US into first place in the space race against the Soviet Union. A milestone in a national journey spurred on by America's first Catholic President. After a billion or so Earthlings listened into that Bible reading over 50 years ago, NASA got cold feet over public statements of faith. Madeline Murray O'Hare an atheist, threatened to sue NASA and NASA caved asking for radio silence on spiritual acknowledgements. That doesn't mean that astronauts leave behind their trust in God. There have been a few astronauts that have brought their Catholic faith with them to space since. And regardless, the reception here on Earth of the crew of Apollo 8's Christmastime message was overwhelmingly positive and at the end of a tumultuous year, many credited Apollo 8 with saving 1968. Correspondent Gabe LaMonica reports.