Cardinal Bergoglio: Duplicity and Mercy in Action

I studied in a Catholic University run by the Jesuits. I worked in the student's body. I had to meet several times with dean Perez G (leave it there). Father PG was a master: he never adressed the point you wanted to make or the request you were presenting to him. He deflected, changed subjects, went around, he did every trick imaginable to leave everything as it was. Always, always, you left with these emotions: first, a good feeling about the inteligence and congeniality of the priest; then, it hit you "the guy f.. me AGAIN!!!!! JAJAJAJAJA