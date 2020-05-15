Cardinal Bergoglio: Duplicity and Mercy in Action

The Argentinean Caminante-Wanderer.BlogSpot.com (May 13) told an anecdote contained in The Real Francis by Omar Bello (1964-2015), a friend and collaborator of Cardinal Bergoglio.
Bergoglio wanted to fire a collaborator at any price and against the advice of his counsels. “He must be thrown out right now!” Bergoglio screamed.
The fired employee requested an audience with Bergoglio which was quickly granted.
“I didn't know anything, my son, I'm surprised" – Bergoglio feigned and gave him a new car.
The employee left without a job believing that Francis was a saint pushed by circumstances beyond his control and dominated by a bunch of malicious assistants.
Caminante explains this as duplicity which Francis learned "in the madrasas of the Jesuits.”
Picture: Jorge Bergoglio © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsGyromfplxv
I studied in a Catholic University run by the Jesuits. I worked in the student's body. I had to meet several times with dean Perez G (leave it there). Father PG was a master: he never adressed the point you wanted to make or the request you were presenting to him. He deflected, changed subjects, went around, he did every trick imaginable to leave everything as it was. Always, always, you left …More
I studied in a Catholic University run by the Jesuits. I worked in the student's body. I had to meet several times with dean Perez G (leave it there). Father PG was a master: he never adressed the point you wanted to make or the request you were presenting to him. He deflected, changed subjects, went around, he did every trick imaginable to leave everything as it was. Always, always, you left with these emotions: first, a good feeling about the inteligence and congeniality of the priest; then, it hit you "the guy f.. me AGAIN!!!!! JAJAJAJAJA
"The employee left without a job believing that Francis was a saint pushed by circumstances beyond his control..." -He also left with a new car. :D
But who's new car did he leave with? Ya think he stocks them? ;)