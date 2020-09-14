Archbishop Viganò hints God will deliver the election to President Trump

In a new interview, former apostolic nuncio to the United States Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò hints that he believes God will see to it that President Donald Trump will be victorious in the … More



FULL ARTICLE:



youtube.com/watch?v=qx72lcfVzzg In a new interview, former apostolic nuncio to the United States Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò hints that he believes God will see to it that President Donald Trump will be victorious in the November elections. “I believe that this faith in God, which clearly must be matched by a consistency of Christian life and witness, will also confirm in the 2020 US presidential election that ‘the Lord’s right hand has done mighty things’ as Psalm 117 reminds us,” he writes.FULL ARTICLE: lifesitenews.com/…he-election-to-president-trump