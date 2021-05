On May 7th, we celebrate the Feast of the APPEARANCE of the SIGN of the PRECIOUS CROSS over JERUSALEM in the year 351. The recording was made at Kilninian, the main church of the Orthodox Monastery … More

On May 7th, we celebrate the Feast of the APPEARANCE of the SIGN of the PRECIOUS CROSS over JERUSALEM in the year 351. The recording was made at Kilninian, the main church of the Orthodox Monastery of All Celtic Saints on the Isle of Mull.