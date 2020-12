St. Tarsilla, Daily Saint, December 24 OLV 24 - St. Tarsilla, hermit and aunt of St. Gregory I the Great, was revered for her austerity and prayers. More

St. Tarsilla, Daily Saint, December 24 OLV

24 - St. Tarsilla, hermit and aunt of St. Gregory I the Great, was revered for her austerity and prayers.