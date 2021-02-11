EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, February 10, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Former President Donald Trump is said to be beyond angry about his defense team's performance yesterday, as the … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Former President Donald Trump is said to be beyond angry about his defense team's performance yesterday, as the Senate voted to move forward on his second impeachment trial, even after he left office. Day 1 was about the constitutionality of the trial, and six Republicans joined Democrats to vote yes to continue with the trial. Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to share his analysis on what has been seen in the second impeachment trial of the former president, so far. President Joe Biden--speaking from the White House before heading to the Pentagon, Wednesday--warned the military leaders of Burma/Myanmar in Southeast Asia, who recently seized power in a coup, to refrain from using violence against demonstrators seeking democracy. Meanwhile, investigators from the World Health Organization traveled to China to try and pinpoint the source of the coronavirus pandemic. They say it is extremely unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab. Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great U.S.-China Tech War," Gordon Chang, joins to share what he makes of these findings. And finally this evening, February 11th is the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes and is also the World Day of the Sick. EWTN Vatican Bureau Chief, Alan Holdren takes us to Lourdes where the Cenacolo Community - founded in 1983 in Northern Italy by Mother Elvira Petrozzi - focuses on serving lost youth and helping them to overcome dependencies and addictions.