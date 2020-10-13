Clicks10
Abby Johnson speaks up about contraception
Abby Johnson's keynote speech at Natural Womanhood's Benefit Dinner on November 8, 2018, describes how abortion is tied to contraception. To help Natural Womanhood go to naturalwomanhood.org/dona…More
Abby Johnson's keynote speech at Natural Womanhood's Benefit Dinner on November 8, 2018, describes how abortion is tied to contraception. To help Natural Womanhood go to naturalwomanhood.org/donate/. She explains Planned Parenthood's business plan concerning contraception and how it impacts women. She makes a powerful call for a change in culture and for the promotion of fertility awareness-based methods and natural family planning. Natural Womanhood is dedicated to promoting the natural benefits of fertility awareness as an effective and healthy alternative to contraceptives.
naturalwomanhood.org
youtube.com/watch?v=775VuhHFCyE
naturalwomanhood.org
youtube.com/watch?v=775VuhHFCyE