Clicks1
parangutirimicuaro
Dinner For One: What's Behind This Bizarre German New Year's Eve Tradition? | Meet the Germans DW Many Germans watch the same black-and-white British comedy sketch every single New Year's Eve. …More
Dinner For One: What's Behind This Bizarre German New Year's Eve Tradition? | Meet the Germans DW
Many Germans watch the same black-and-white British comedy sketch every single New Year's Eve. Rachel Stewart gets into character and explains all in this Meet the Germans remake of Dinner for One.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up