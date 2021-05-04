There is no weapon as powerful as the Rosary. Let us gather for the Holy Rosary and offer intentions for all expectant women and their unborn babies from the Basilica of the Annunciation, (in … More

There is no weapon as powerful as the Rosary. Let us gather for the Holy Rosary and offer intentions for all expectant women and their unborn babies from the Basilica of the Annunciation, (in Nazareth) Israel. Tune in to SW Prayer for the live broadcast of this beautiful prayer. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.