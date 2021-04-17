April 18 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 3,13-15.17-19. Peter said to the people: "The God of Abraham, (the God) of Isaac, and (the God) of Jacob, the God of our ancestors, has … More

April 18 The First Reading breski1



Acts of the Apostles 3,13-15.17-19.

Peter said to the people: "The God of Abraham, (the God) of Isaac, and (the God) of Jacob, the God of our ancestors, has glorified his servant Jesus whom you handed over and denied in Pilate's presence, when he had decided to release him.

You denied the Holy and Righteous One and asked that a murderer be released to you.

The author of life you put to death, but God raised him from the dead; of this we are witnesses.

Now I know, brothers, that you acted out of ignorance, just as your leaders did;

but God has thus brought to fulfillment what he had announced beforehand through the mouth of all the prophets, that his Messiah would suffer.

Repent, therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be wiped away."



Psalms 4,2.4.7.9.

When I call, answer me, O my just God,

you who relieve me when I am in distress;

have pity on me, and hear my prayer!



Know that the LORD does wonders for his faithful one;

the LORD will hear me when I call upon him.

O LORD, let the light of your countenance shine upon us!



As soon as I lie down, I fall peacefully asleep,

for you alone, O LORD,

bring security to my dwelling.