New Zealand welcomes 2021 with fireworks.
New Zealand has welcomed in the new year being the first to farewell 2020.
There was a five minute festival of lights and fireworks in Auckland off the harbour bridge and Sky Tower.
New Zealand has been COVID free since November bar a handful of cases in quarantine.
