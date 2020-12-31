New Zealand welcomes 2021 with fireworks. New Zealand has welcomed in the new year being the first to farewell 2020. There was a five minute festival of lights and fireworks in Auckland off the … More

New Zealand welcomes 2021 with fireworks.



New Zealand has welcomed in the new year being the first to farewell 2020.



There was a five minute festival of lights and fireworks in Auckland off the harbour bridge and Sky Tower.



New Zealand has been COVID free since November bar a handful of cases in quarantine.