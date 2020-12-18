On December 18th, 2020, Goya Producciones will release a great italian movie hit “We´ll Rise At Dawn” (Ci Alzaremo All’Alba. La forza dell’amicizia), ideal to be enjoyed with relatives during … More

On December 18th, 2020, Goya Producciones will release a great italian movie hit “We´ll Rise At Dawn” (Ci Alzaremo All’Alba. La forza dell’amicizia), ideal to be enjoyed with relatives during Christmas. The film tells us the story of two young “researchers” (Luca and Sebastiano) who, united by the strength of friendship and faith, embark on a journey to discover the truth about Padre Pio and his miracles.

The film, written and directed by Jean-Marie Benjamin, will be released to rent on the VOD platform estrenosdecinedigital.com, launched by Goya Producciones in May 2020 to bring its films to the public during the pandemic. “We´ll Rise At Dawn” will be released worldwide in spanish, available not only in Spain, but also in all spanish-speaking countries.

“We´ll Rise At Dawn” holds the patronage of the Opera di San Pio da Pietrelcina. It premiered, in Italy in 2019, and the premiere in Rome were attended by the Italian Prime Minister, as well as various celebrities from the world of cinema and culture. The film has received more than 12 awards at worldwide festivals and was recognized by the Italian Ministry of Culture as a film of cultural interest.