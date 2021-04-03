Amazing: The Bishop Actually Did Something

Southwark Archbishop John Wilson, England, visited on April 3 the Polish Christ the King Church in London.
The day before, police shut down the parish's Good Friday liturgy under the pretext of alleged Coronavirus infringements. The parish objected later that police “grossly exceeded their powers.”
Archbishop Wilson assured the parish of his closeness and offered his support. He discussed the matter with the Rector of the Catholic Polish Mission, Stefan Wylezek, who had the guts to show up in cassock.
The rector will contact the Metropolitan Police authorities about how the situation was handled. Worship is permissible in England. Covid procedures were in place in Christ the King.
