Women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights in situations of crisis

Submitted by Human Dignity Center, HungaryDefinition of crisisThe legal definition of crisis or crisis situation in the Hungarian legislative system iswhen it comes to SRHR. It involves physical and mental “tremble”.Our work with women in crisis is based on Kaplan's crisis theory: the individual (or the system) arrives(crisis) where the problem cannot be solved with the already known mechanisms and. This approach is succesful in real life situations when crisis intervention is necessary.They find themselves in a situation where the already known mechanisms do not solve the current problems of their lives. Whether these problems come from the outer world (environmental, financial crisis or a pandemic) or from their inner world (relationship with the father of the child or her own parents, etc) the problems seem too large to be solved in a short period of time with the already available solutions. Some of them alsothat is, their developing baby. In these crisis situations they need proper support from their families and friends, or the state, if necessary.Institutional mechanismsThe Hungarianhas a wide range of solutions. To begin with, when a couple becomes a family, that is, when a man and a woman are in a situation of becoming parents, they might already face a crisis. For women or families who conceived a baby, there is already a strong support system:they can receive financial aid, counselling by the Family Protection Services (Családvédelmi Szolgálat), mother's or family shelters, visiting nurses, protected shelters and “halfway houses” that help violence-victims to become full members of the society again. On local level the municipalities also provide financial help, shelters of housing, depending on the need and availability.When (or if) the child is born, they are also protected be the child welfare system. After birth special, localvisit families to help and support new mothers and their families. These local nurses have responsibilities for the children's health and well-being until the age of 6, when school nurses take over this role.Hungary provideson national level. This kind of support is essential for women who are most of the time left alone with a situation that they cannot face alone: they receive mental support and tailored solutions for their own lives.This system was introduced after the fall of the Communist regime in Hungary. However, theIt is high time to change the old- fashioned Marxist attitude that considers the fetus a “burden” or an enemy against whom women and girls must “protect” themselves.ChallengesRepresentetives from all worldviews expect non-biased and scientifically accurate information about sexual and reproductive health matters and services. However,. At the moment of declaring the existence of a pregnancy, the doctor is required to detect the pulsing / heartbeat of the baby. This information is not shared with the woman automatically, therefore she is not given the proper information about reality. This is a huge challenge that needs to be addressed.Couples experiencinghave less possibility to reach existing(for example NaProTechnology or FEMM Health protocols), as these are not available and supported at the same level as artificial reproductive technologies (for example insemination or in vitro fertilization).Women who suffer fromare not given state-financed support to heal the mental scars. Professional counselling for them is difficult to find countrywide.Women needthe right assistance for delivering their babies. There is no hospital in Hungary where women giving birth could openly and free of charge choose a doctor who does not perfom abortions. These women haveGood practices on the field of prevention and counsellingHungary is on the way to strengthenof teen pregnancies among youth: hopefully in the near future properis going to take place in schools with trained educators. Currently health visitors, school nurses or social workers are invited to the schools to fulfill this educational task. It is much needed to reduce the number of teen-pregnancies that can lead to further individual crisis.Women inare providedby special nurses (Family Protection Services)This state-financed service with a specially developed methodology is provided by nurses who completed an accredited training to give mental support to women and couples.Supporting states in their efforts to address a crisisWomen who choose to deliver their babies as teens and drop out from school due to their maternal obligations have difficulties later when they wish to enter (or re-enter) the labour market. The possibilities ofor any work to be done from home as well asneed further development in Hungary. Such steps would help women overcome the crisis caused by not finishing their schools and be more independent from outer circumstances. Developing part-time working conditions and home-office is necessary not only during the Covid-19 pandemic, but afterwards as well.We are all members of the human family from our conception until we die. This shall be respected by all states, all laws and all communities.Submitted by:Edit Frivaldszky Human Dignity Center