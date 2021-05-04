White House Wants to Work with Republicans on Passing President Biden's Infrastructure Bill President Joe Biden says he's willing to work with Republicans on his infrastructure plan. He invited a … More





President Joe Biden says he's willing to work with Republicans on his infrastructure plan. He invited a group of GOP Senators to the White House last week and is planning more talks with them this week. Two very important issues are keeping the two sides divided: the total cost of the proposal and how it's going to be paid for. The president hopes that by inviting Republican Senators to the White House this week, a deal can be made soon. He is wanting to build a bridge with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, who is a lead GOP negotiator on the infrastructure package. President Biden says, "She seemed very positive about wanting to do something, serious about it. I'm anxious to hear what they have to say." Last month, GOP Senators proposed spending nearly $600 billion on infrastructure, offering a narrower alternative to the president's $2.3 trillion plan. The GOP framework includes $299 billion for roads and bridges, $61 billion to public transit systems, $20 billion to railroads and $65 billion for broadband. Republicans want to pay for it, not by raising the gas tax, instead they were floating the idea of collecting a Vehicle Miles Traveled Tax from electric cars. The president has proposed to pay for his $2.3 trillion package by raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% and increasing taxes on US companies' foreign earnings. Regardless of their differences, the White House says it wants to work with Republicans. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.