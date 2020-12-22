185. Give with heart

God wants us to live. He wants us to stay in his Love, so that we can feed and guide ourselves continually. Here’s another way to share the faith we receive from God:“If you bestow your bread on the hungry and satisfy the afflicted; Then light shall rise for you in the darkness, and the gloom shall become for you like midday.” Isaiah, chapter 58, verse 10If we give above all simply from our presence, heartily, to those who are hungry and thirsty for an encounter with the Lord, we will be happy and we’ll see the joyful people around us.By our presence, if we fill the desires of joy of the unfortunate, we’ll see an even greater light and darkness will hurry out of sight. Our light will be like that of noon in a bright summer sun.Book: Up! Let's go!Normand Thomas