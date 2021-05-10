5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT - Film by Sacha Stone - 2019. "My name is Dr. Angie Colbeck. I have been reviewing studies showing the impacts of wireless radiation on our health, and there … More

5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT - Film by Sacha Stone - 2019.

"My name is Dr. Angie Colbeck. I have been reviewing studies showing the impacts of wireless radiation on our health, and there are thousands of studies demonstrating the following adverse health impacts of wireless radiation: Cancer, Oxidative Damage, DNA Damage, DNA failure. Things like: memory, dizziness, anxiety, brain fog. Headaches, nosebleeds, cognitive problems, exhaustion. We have evidence of DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, which is the precursor to congestive heart failure. Loss long-term and short-term memory, decreased attention span, shorter reaction time, even involuntary contractions of muscles causing misalignment of the spine and jaws. This is no longer a topic for debate when you look at PubMed and the peer-reviewed literature. peers. These effects are seen in all forms of life, plants, animals, insects, microbes. So 5G is not a conversation about whether they exist or not those biological effects, they clearly exist. There is scientific evidence that is so strong that you can be sure that the standards used by the FCC to handle health effects are incorrect. They made us aware of health complaints after the smart meter installation and we wanted to verify this using our field of work, so I measured the field of about 30 people while they were standing a foot away and at each one of the cases the human energy field was destroyed while they stood in front of the smart meter".

For more information on this subject:

-