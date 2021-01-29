The Flowers of Saint Francis (Francesco giullare di Dio) (1950) English subtitles. foo barus on Jun 21, 2014 The film dramatizes about a dozen vignettes from the life of St. Francis and his early … More

The Flowers of Saint Francis (Francesco giullare di Dio) (1950) English subtitles.foo barus on Jun 21, 2014 The film dramatizes about a dozen vignettes from the life of St. Francis and his early followers - starting with their return in the rain to Rivotorlo from Rome when the Pope blessed their Rule and ending with their dispersal to preach. The unconnected chapters are like parables, some with a moral. The slight and comic Ginepro returns naked to St. Mary's of the Angels, having given away his tunic, but not his ricotta. The aged Giovanni shouts and holds onto his cape; the beatific St. Clair pays a visit. Humble Francis doubts his leadership, hugs a leper, and sends his brothers spinning, dizzy, and smiling into the world. This brotherhood is infused with whimsy as well as belief.