Archbishop Giampietro Dal Toso Explains Decrease in Funding of Mission Territories

1,100 Catholic territories will gradually see a reduction of the financial support they regularly receive from the Vatican. The majority of the mission territories are located in some of the poorest parts in the world, in Asia, Africa and Latin America. They heavily rely on the Vatican's Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples to support them materially and financially. President of the Pontifical Mission Societies, Archbishop Giampietro Dal Toso, joins to explain why some mission territories will see a decrease in funding and whether there are measures in place to help those territories transition. Archbishop Giampietro discusses the outcome for the mission territories regarding the COVID Emergency Fund that Pope Francis initiated for hard-hit countries. The archbishop also shares which places need the most support right now and how the Universal Church can help.