Who was Savonarola? Mary Kisler, Senior Curator, Mackelvie Collection, International Art, gives an introduction to Savonarola, the puritanical friar who wanted to turn Florence into the City of God.… More

Who was Savonarola?

Mary Kisler, Senior Curator, Mackelvie Collection, International Art, gives an introduction to Savonarola, the puritanical friar who wanted to turn Florence into the City of God. His fiery death is depicted in 'The Execution of Savonarola and Two Companions at Piazza della Signoria', after Francesco Rosselli, on display at Auckland Art Gallery in the exhibition 'The Corsini Collection: A Window on Renaissance Florence' (2 Sep 2017 – 21 Jan 2018). Aucklandrartgallery