WATCH LIVE: March for Life 2021 Friday, January 29, 2021: Watch live coverage of the March for Life 2021. From the event website: The right to life is a human right. Our defense of that right is …More
Friday, January 29, 2021: Watch live coverage of the March for Life 2021.
From the event website: The right to life is a human right. Our defense of that right is a joyful witness to the beauty and dignity of every human person.
The March for Life is an inspiring, peaceful. Vibrant, and joy-filled rally of women, men, young people, and children from all across the country. Every year, tens of thousands of pro-lifers converge on the National Mall and march on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which legalized abortion in all 50 states. It’s the largest annual human rights demonstration in the world. But this is not just a protest… TOGETHER, WE GATHER TO CELEBRATE LIFE. We celebrate each and every life, from the moment of conception. We envision a world where every life is celebrated, valued, and protected.
