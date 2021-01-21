Joe Biden is Sworn in as the 46th President of the United States | EWTN News Nightly After days of heightened security, the inauguration went off without a hitch. Joe Biden was sworn in with a Cathol… More





After days of heightened security, the inauguration went off without a hitch. Joe Biden was sworn in with a Catholic Bible that has been in his family since 1893. "Hear me clearly, disagreement must not lead to disunion, and I pledge this to you, I will be a president for all Americans, all Americans," said President Biden, as he gave his first remarks to a divided country. This inauguration was unlike any other, Washington was locked down in the wake of violence at the Capitol a few weeks ago. With Security and COVID concerns, the National Mall filled with flags instead of people, and the new president remembered those lost due to the pandemic. President Joe Biden began his day with Mass, alongside political leaders of different parties and different faiths. The new president, often mentioning his Catholic faith, referenced a Saint in his inaugural speech. He later joined former presidents in laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown. The Inauguration festivities capped off with the Inaugural Parade, with much of it being virtual. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.